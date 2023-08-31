Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) has gone down by -1.26% for the week, with a -0.97% drop in the past month and a 0.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.94% for CNDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for CNDA’s stock, with a 1.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA) Right Now?

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CNDA is 28.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNDA on August 31, 2023 was 465.37K shares.

CNDA) stock’s latest price update

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA)’s stock price has soared by 0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 10.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNDA Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDA fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp II saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDA

The total capital return value is set at -0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.