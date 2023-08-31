Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) by analysts is $10.31, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for ELP is 1.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ELP was 438.01K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ELP) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP)’s stock price has dropped by -1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 8.99. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Copel’s successful privatization has led to increased share value, driven by the potential for improved efficiency and profitability through private ownership. While the outlook is positive, the rapid share price appreciation and high valuation raise caution, especially if leverage remains high. Careful consideration is advised when considering investments in Copel’s shares due to potential valuation adjustments.

ELP’s Market Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.42% gain in the past month and a 24.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for ELP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for ELP’s stock, with a 18.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELP Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw 23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+22.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), the company’s capital structure generated 61.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.94. Total debt to assets is 25.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.