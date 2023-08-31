Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWAN is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) is $19.60, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for CWAN is 87.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On August 31, 2023, CWAN’s average trading volume was 605.13K shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) has increased by 1.86 when compared to last closing price of 17.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-05 that CWAN has shown strong revenue performance in 1Q23, attracting major clients like Bank of America Private Bank and Merrill Lynch, and consolidating market share despite a weak economic climate. The gap between ARR growth and revenue growth should not be a concern, as large contracts take time to fully materialize and contribute to the bottom line, and the new pricing model will take time to flow through the entire customer base. CWAN’s current stock price appears appealing, with potential for growth as the market recognizes the company’s strong market position, steady growth, and the potential for positive EBITDA in the near future.

CWAN’s Market Performance

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has experienced a 3.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.82% rise in the past month, and a 12.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for CWAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.65% for CWAN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $19.50 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWAN Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.16. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw -3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Das Souvik, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $17.01 back on Aug 15. After this action, Das Souvik now owns 3,279 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $340,268 using the latest closing price.

Cox James S, the Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., sale 49,500 shares at $17.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Cox James S is holding 77,372 shares at $887,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.