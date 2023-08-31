Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen a 2.02% increase in the past week, with a 2.27% gain in the past month, and a 16.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for CDAY stock, with a simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is $78.36, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 153.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. On August 31, 2023, CDAY’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

CDAY) stock’s latest price update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 72.24. However, the company has seen a 2.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-07 that Quarterly earnings reports are continuing to roll in for the S&P 500 — but earnings season never really ends, because about 20% of companies in the benchmark index have fiscal quarters that don’t match the calendar.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $71 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.78. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Korngiebel Joseph B, who sale 11,193 shares at the price of $70.26 back on Aug 22. After this action, Korngiebel Joseph B now owns 113,060 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $786,420 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 7,084 shares at $71.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 245,201 shares at $509,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.