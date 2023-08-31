CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has increased by 1.43 when compared to last closing price of 10.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Bill Warmington – VP, IR Githesh Ramamurthy – Chairman and CEO Brian Herb – CFO Conference Call Participants Kirk Materne – Evercore ISI Dylan Becker – William Blair Gabriela Borges – Goldman Sachs Saket Kalia – Barclays Michael Funk – Bank of America Tyler Radke – Citi Chris Moore – CJS Securities Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Arvind Ramnani – Piper Sandler Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is $12.90, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for CCCS is 610.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCCS on August 31, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

CCCS’s Market Performance

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has seen a -0.84% decrease in the past week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month, and a -2.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for CCCS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCS Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Christo Rodney, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Jun 05. After this action, Christo Rodney now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $140,878 using the latest closing price.

Herb Brian, the of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 97,459 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Herb Brian is holding 192,120 shares at $1,079,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.