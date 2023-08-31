Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) by analysts is $17.00, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for CDLX is 36.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.89% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CDLX was 697.63K shares.

The stock of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) has increased by 9.02 when compared to last closing price of 14.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Nick Lynton – Chief, Legal and Privacy Officer Robert Robinson – Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Karim Temsamani – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jason Kreyer – Craig-Hallum Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 Cardlytics, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX’s stock has risen by 13.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.68% and a quarterly rise of 211.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.65% for Cardlytics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.01% for CDLX’s stock, with a 143.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CDLX Trading at 58.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +138.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX rose by +13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.64. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw 178.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $13.67 back on Aug 09. After this action, Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer now owns 29,486 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $102,525 using the latest closing price.

Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer, the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of Cardlytics Inc., sale 5,122 shares at $13.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer is holding 36,986 shares at $69,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.40 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -155.85. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -121.20, with -49.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.