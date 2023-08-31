Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has surged by 8.04 when compared to previous closing price of 3.11, but the company has seen a 2.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-07 that Under the view that the artificial intelligence mega-trend that emerged earlier this year has become an “AI bubble,” many on the short side have placed wagers against popular plays in the space. This has resulted in a growing number of AI stocks with high short interest.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.35% of that float. The average trading volume of BFRG on August 31, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

BFRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has seen a 2.13% increase in the past week, with a -35.14% drop in the past month, and a -30.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for BFRG’s stock, with a -20.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFRG Trading at -10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +2.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw -29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFRG starting from Enright William, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Jun 14. After this action, Enright William now owns 5,000 shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., valued at $20,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at -28024.87. Equity return is now at value -421.00, with -137.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.