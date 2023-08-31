Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTB is 210.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTB on August 31, 2023 was 305.58K shares.

BTB) stock’s latest price update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB)’s stock price has plunge by -5.16relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Michel Léonard – President and CEO Mathieu Bolté – EVP, COO, and CFO Conference Call Participants Mark Rothschild – Canaccord Matt Kornack – National Bank Financial Gaurav Mathur – iA Capital Markets Operator Good morning. My name is Chanel, and I will be your conference call facilitator today.

BTB’s Market Performance

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) has experienced a -3.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.13% drop in the past month, and a -36.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.88% for BTB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for BTB’s stock, with a -77.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTB Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTB fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5580. In addition, Bit Brother Limited saw -95.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1319.28 for the present operating margin

-21.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Brother Limited stands at -1548.72. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.96.

Based on Bit Brother Limited (BTB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Brother Limited (BTB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.