Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, BCYC stock has gone down by -0.92%, with a monthly decline of -7.52% and a quarterly plunge of -5.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for BCYC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCYC is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) is $49.00, which is $26.29 above the current market price. The public float for BCYC is 33.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.05% of that float. On August 31, 2023, BCYC’s average trading volume was 243.08K shares.

BCYC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) has plunged by -5.12 when compared to previous closing price of 23.85, but the company has seen a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that Bicycle Therapeutics is an intriguing play in the drug development space. Using its fully synthetic short peptides, the company has developed two mid-stage oncology assets that have achieved some results of interest in urothelial / ovarian cancers. The company also has numerous potentially lucrative co-development opportunities with the likes of Roche, Novartis, Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

BCYC Trading at -6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.70. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics plc saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Lee Kevin, who sale 1,498 shares at the price of $25.10 back on Jul 03. After this action, Lee Kevin now owns 323,601 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, valued at $37,600 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Nigel, the Chief Business Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, sale 451 shares at $25.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Crockett Nigel is holding 29,801 shares at $11,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-957.00 for the present operating margin

+74.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bicycle Therapeutics plc stands at -779.35. The total capital return value is set at -39.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -54.70, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 10.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.