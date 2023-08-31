Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY): A Technical Analysis

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 101.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is $57.75, which is $7.84 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 210.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSY on August 31, 2023 was 953.85K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 49.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY’s stock has risen by 5.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.45% and a quarterly rise of 2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Bentley Systems Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.47% for BSY’s stock, with a 13.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSY Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.03. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 34.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Campbell Michael M, who sale 4,408 shares at the price of $53.69 back on Aug 01. After this action, Campbell Michael M now owns 93,965 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $236,670 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 41,386 shares at $53.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 7,835,360 shares at $2,214,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.