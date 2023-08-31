Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLTE is -2.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) is $45.00, which is $12.64 above the current market price. The public float for BLTE is 9.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On August 31, 2023, BLTE’s average trading volume was 82.08K shares.

The stock of Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) has decreased by -11.68 when compared to last closing price of 36.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Belite Bio (BLTE) rises 72% in a month due to encouraging progress on the development of the company’s lead product candidate Tinlarebant, which is being developed to treat several eye diseases.

BLTE’s Market Performance

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 48.37% rise in the past month, and a 96.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.07% for BLTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.46% for BLTE stock, with a simple moving average of 24.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLTE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BLTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLTE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $43 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLTE Trading at 61.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +53.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLTE rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.43. In addition, Belite Bio Inc saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLTE

The total capital return value is set at -43.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96.

Based on Belite Bio Inc (BLTE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.