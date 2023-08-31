Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) has plunged by -0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 281.47, but the company has seen a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that When you consider healthcare stocks, do you automatically think of pharmaceutical companies? Most people do.

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDX is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BDX is $299.42, which is $19.84 above the current price. The public float for BDX is 289.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDX on August 31, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

BDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a 0.63% rise in the past month, and a 15.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for BDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for BDX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDX Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.70. In addition, Becton Dickinson and Company saw 10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Fraser Claire, who sale 848 shares at the price of $281.66 back on Aug 28. After this action, Fraser Claire now owns 21,608 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company, valued at $238,848 using the latest closing price.

Hickey David, the EVP & President, Life Sciences of Becton Dickinson and Company, sale 2,974 shares at $277.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Hickey David is holding 4,199 shares at $826,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson and Company stands at +8.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 65.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 31.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.