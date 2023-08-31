Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has seen a 2.45% increase in the past week, with a 5.73% gain in the past month, and a 17.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for BBVA stock, with a simple moving average of 12.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is above average at 6.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is $9.57, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBVA on August 31, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has decreased by -1.86 when compared to last closing price of 8.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Bilbao (BBVA) and DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

BBVA Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 31.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.