Azul S.A. (AZUL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 9.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that While upbeat air-travel demand benefits AZUL, high debt does not bode well for its bottom line.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is $69.61, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on August 31, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

The stock of Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen a -7.52% decrease in the past week, with a -16.41% drop in the past month, and a -7.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.01% for AZUL’s stock, with a 13.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at -17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with -3.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.