Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZTA is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is $59.75, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for AZTA is 58.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.84% of that float. On August 31, 2023, AZTA’s average trading volume was 978.33K shares.

AZTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) has surged by 2.26 when compared to previous closing price of 55.33, but the company has seen a 1.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-11 that DNA is as fundamental to biotechnology as it is to biology itself. From synthetic biology to pharmaceuticals, making and using DNA is usually a necessary first step in bringing a biotech product to market.

AZTA’s Market Performance

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has seen a 1.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.68% gain in the past month and a 30.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for AZTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for AZTA stock, with a simple moving average of 14.87% for the last 200 days.

AZTA Trading at 15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.96. In addition, Azenta Inc. saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from Gray David C, who sale 10,877 shares at the price of $56.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, Gray David C now owns 77,042 shares of Azenta Inc., valued at $609,438 using the latest closing price.

Gray David C, the Chief Strategy & New Business of Azenta Inc., sale 4,311 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gray David C is holding 87,919 shares at $246,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.32 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc. stands at -2.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.47. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc. (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.