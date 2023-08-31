Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Avangrid Inc. (AGR) has gone up by 1.36% for the week, with a -3.94% drop in the past month and a -6.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for AGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for AGR’s stock, with a -11.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) Right Now?

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avangrid Inc. (AGR) by analysts is $40.57, which is $6.55 above the current market price. The public float for AGR is 70.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of AGR was 680.64K shares.

AGR) stock’s latest price update

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 35.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Avangrid’s (AGR) latest solar project boosts its commitment to developing renewable projects. It helps it be on track to being the third largest renewable energy operator in the United States.

AGR Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.82. In addition, Avangrid Inc. saw -18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 129 shares at the price of $38.78 back on Mar 01. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 9,490 shares of Avangrid Inc., valued at $5,003 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc., purchase 119 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 9,361 shares at $4,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc. stands at +11.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Avangrid Inc. (AGR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 23.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avangrid Inc. (AGR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.