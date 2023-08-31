AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC): A Technical Analysis

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is $13.75, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for AUDC is 24.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUDC on August 31, 2023 was 171.47K shares.

The stock of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) has increased by 1.45 when compared to last closing price of 10.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that IBM is streamlining its operations to focus on core hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence businesses.

AUDC’s Market Performance

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has seen a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.47% decline in the past month and a 22.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for AUDC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for AUDC’s stock, with a -23.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUDC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUDC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AUDC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUDC Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUDC rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, AudioCodes Ltd. saw -41.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+64.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for AudioCodes Ltd. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.