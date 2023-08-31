Assessing the Risk and Potential of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (GO) Stock

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has seen a -4.08% decrease in the past week, with a -6.96% drop in the past month, and a 7.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for GO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.43% for GO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Right Now?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GO is at 0.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GO is $36.08, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for GO is 90.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume for GO on August 31, 2023 was 992.37K shares.

GO) stock’s latest price update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 31.03. However, the company has seen a -4.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Investors interested in stocks from the Consumer Products – Staples sector have probably already heard of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) and RH (RH). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of GO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $40 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GO Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GO fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.02. In addition, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GO starting from Herman Thomas F, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $33.91 back on Aug 15. After this action, Herman Thomas F now owns 21,400 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., valued at $67,818 using the latest closing price.

Lindberg Eric J. Jr., the Director of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., sale 255,951 shares at $34.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Lindberg Eric J. Jr. is holding 37,616 shares at $8,793,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.65 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stands at +1.82. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), the company’s capital structure generated 127.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.03. Total debt to assets is 45.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 280.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.