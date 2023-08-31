Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 3.28. However, the company has seen a -3.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Investors need to pay close attention to Assertio (ASRT) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Right Now?

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) by analysts is $6.75, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for ASRT is 87.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.48% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ASRT was 2.19M shares.

ASRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has seen a -3.25% decrease in the past week, with a -39.22% drop in the past month, and a -48.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for ASRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for ASRT’s stock, with a -34.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -29.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -39.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw -23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from MCKEE WILLIAM, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $3.14 back on Aug 14. After this action, MCKEE WILLIAM now owns 238,780 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $69,045 using the latest closing price.

Mason Heather L, the Director of Assertio Holdings Inc., sale 89,286 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Mason Heather L is holding 187,650 shares at $652,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value 45.20, with 25.10 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.