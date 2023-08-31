Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Stock Sees a0.95 Increase

In the past week, ARES stock has gone up by 3.30%, with a monthly gain of 0.63% and a quarterly surge of 18.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Ares Management Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for ARES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 62.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARES is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is $109.38, which is $7.91 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 147.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On August 31, 2023, ARES’s average trading volume was 990.69K shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 101.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that There are great deals to be had among dividend stocks despite the tech-fueled market runup. All four picks in this article pay big, well-covered dividend yields to help investors make money while they sleep. They carry diversified and/or essential business models and are undervalued, resulting in potential for strong total returns in addition to income.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $98 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.92. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 50.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 7,397 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Aug 28. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,362,895 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $110,500 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corporation, purchase 37,557 shares at $15.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,355,498 shares at $573,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.