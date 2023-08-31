APi Group Corporation (APG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 27.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Here is how APi (APG) and AppLovin (APP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is above average at 94.30x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APG is $32.56, which is $5.02 above than the current price. The public float for APG is 207.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of APG on August 31, 2023 was 906.88K shares.

APG’s Market Performance

The stock of APi Group Corporation (APG) has seen a 1.04% increase in the past week, with a -3.64% drop in the past month, and a 24.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for APG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for APG’s stock, with a 22.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APG Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.95. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 49.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from FD Juno Holdings L.P., who sale 2,598,609 shares at the price of $27.80 back on Aug 14. After this action, FD Juno Holdings L.P. now owns 0 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $72,241,330 using the latest closing price.

Juno Lower Holdings L.P., the of APi Group Corporation, sale 2,598,609 shares at $27.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Juno Lower Holdings L.P. is holding 0 shares at $72,241,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.87. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.