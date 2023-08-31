Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)

The 36-month beta value for VIR is also noteworthy at 0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIR is $33.88, which is $20.98 above than the current price. The public float for VIR is 115.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of VIR on August 31, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

VIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 13.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-11 that Vir Biotechnology’s coronavirus treatment is losing steam. The company’s pipeline looks somewhat promising on first glance.

VIR’s Market Performance

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has experienced a -0.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.41% drop in the past month, and a -51.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for VIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for VIR’s stock, with a -45.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $34 based on the research report published on March 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIR Trading at -27.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIR fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.09. In addition, Vir Biotechnology Inc. saw -49.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIR starting from SATO VICKI L, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $24.66 back on Jun 30. After this action, SATO VICKI L now owns 1,315,351 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc., valued at $443,916 using the latest closing price.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Vir Biotechnology Inc., sale 700 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd is holding 16,684,041 shares at $17,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.56 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stands at +31.92. The total capital return value is set at 44.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.80. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.