Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is above average at 8.23x. The 36-month beta value for TTE is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTE is $70.65, which is $9.25 above than the current price. The public float for TTE is 2.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on August 31, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

TTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 63.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-08-29 that France’s power supplies will be significantly less strained this winter than the last one, the bosses of main energy companies EDF and TotalEnergies said on Tuesday, though they warned that prices were likely to remain high.

TTE’s Market Performance

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has experienced a 1.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.66% rise in the past month, and a 12.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for TTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for TTE’s stock, with a 4.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTE Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.87. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.52. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.23. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.