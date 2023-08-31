Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

The 36-month beta value for TDUP is also noteworthy at 1.01.

The public float for TDUP is 71.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.04% of that float. The average trading volume of TDUP on August 31, 2023 was 764.63K shares.

TDUP) stock’s latest price update

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 3.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today that CEO and co-founder James Reinhart and CFO Sean Sobers will participate in the following investor conferences:

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP’s stock has risen by 1.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.57% and a quarterly rise of 90.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.09% for ThredUp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for TDUP’s stock, with a 71.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TDUP Trading at 24.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +411.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 200.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Nakache Patricia, who sale 199,996 shares at the price of $3.88 back on Aug 09. After this action, Nakache Patricia now owns 0 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $775,984 using the latest closing price.

Trinity TVL X, LLC, the 10% Owner of ThredUp Inc., sale 199,996 shares at $3.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Trinity TVL X, LLC is holding 0 shares at $775,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -60.40, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.