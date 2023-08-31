Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of KB Home (KBH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 5.82x. The 36-month beta value for KBH is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KBH is $57.62, which is $6.4 above than the current price. The public float for KBH is 63.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.86% of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on August 31, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

The stock price of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has jumped by 2.94 compared to previous close of 49.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.33% and a quarterly rise of 17.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for KB Home The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for KBH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $61 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.20. In addition, KB Home saw 59.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, who sale 4,529 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now owns 155,769 shares of KB Home, valued at $229,394 using the latest closing price.

Woram Brian J, the EVP and General Counsel of KB Home, sale 40,000 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Woram Brian J is holding 158,654 shares at $2,112,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, KB Home (KBH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.