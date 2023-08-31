Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

The 36-month beta value for GENI is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GENI is $9.75, which is $3.1 above than the current price. The public float for GENI is 116.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume of GENI on August 31, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.76 in comparison to its previous close of 6.38, however, the company has experienced a 3.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that With the 2023 NFL season set for kick-off, keep an eye on sports gambling stocks. As DraftKings’ CEO Jason Robins recently noted, “It’s about to be the most important time of year seasonally for us.

GENI’s Market Performance

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has experienced a 3.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.20% drop in the past month, and a 15.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for GENI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.38% for GENI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 85.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.