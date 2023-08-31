Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

The 36-month beta value for FIVN is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FIVN is $89.62, which is $18.2 above than the current price. The public float for FIVN is 71.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume of FIVN on August 31, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

FIVN) stock’s latest price update

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.98 in relation to previous closing price of 72.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mike Burkland – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Burkland – President Barry Zwarenstein – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Berg – Needham Ryan MacWilliams – Barclays DJ Hynes – Canaccord Meta Marshall – Morgan Stanley Peter Levine – Evercore Samad Samana – Jefferies Taylor McGinnis – UBS Matt Stotler – William Blair Jim Fish – Piper Sandler Michael Turrin – Wells Fargo Matt VanVliet – BTIG Siti Panigrahi – Mizuho Will Power – Baird Matthew Niknam – Deutsche Bank Catharine Trebnick – Rosenblatt Operator Thank you for joining us today. On the call are Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO; Dan Burkland, President; and Barry Zwarenstein, CFO.

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN’s stock has fallen by -1.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.80% and a quarterly rise of 6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Five9 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.52% for FIVN’s stock, with a -0.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $75 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIVN Trading at -10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.29. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw 3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $70.15 back on Aug 15. After this action, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY now owns 94,608 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $701,541 using the latest closing price.

Burkland Daniel P., the Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $86.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Burkland Daniel P. is holding 109,875 shares at $691,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -12.15. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.94. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc. (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 255.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.83. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.