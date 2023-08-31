Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is above average at 36.29x. The 36-month beta value for BRBR is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRBR is $44.43, which is $2.84 above than the current price. The public float for BRBR is 130.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume of BRBR on August 31, 2023 was 953.51K shares.

The stock price of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) has jumped by 0.10 compared to previous close of 41.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that I’m sure it won’t surprise anyone that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) continues to test 52-week highs. As stocks to buy go, the chipmaker remains on most investors’ watch lists despite hitting an all-time high of $502.66 on Aug. 24 after announcing killer earnings.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.59% and a quarterly rise of 11.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for BellRing Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.68% for BRBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.66% for the last 200 days.

BRBR Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.92. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 60.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value -41.50, with 20.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In summary, BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.