An In-Depth Look at Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I’s (RCLF) Stock Performance

The stock of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) has seen a -8.22% decrease in the past week, with a -6.25% drop in the past month, and a -4.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for RCLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.29% for RCLF’s stock, with a -2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCLF is -0.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCLF is 0.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On August 31, 2023, RCLF’s average trading volume was 27.62K shares.

RCLF) stock’s latest price update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF)’s stock price has plunge by -8.22relation to previous closing price of 10.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RCLF Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCLF fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCLF

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.