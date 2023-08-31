Almacenes Exito S.A. (EXTO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.06% for EXTO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Almacenes Exito S.A. (NYSE: EXTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Almacenes Exito S.A. (NYSE: EXTO) is above average at 46.85x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Almacenes Exito S.A. (EXTO) is $4766.67, EXTO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EXTO on August 31, 2023 was 153.21K shares.

EXTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Almacenes Exito S.A. (NYSE: EXTO) has increased by 10.94 when compared to last closing price of 5.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXTO Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTO rose by +1.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Almacenes Exito S.A. saw 1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+22.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Almacenes Exito S.A. stands at +0.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09.

Based on Almacenes Exito S.A. (EXTO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 17.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Almacenes Exito S.A. (EXTO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.