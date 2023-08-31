Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock Experiences -14.94% Monthly Change

In the past week, ALGM stock has gone down by -2.19%, with a monthly decline of -14.94% and a quarterly plunge of -2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for ALGM’s stock, with a -2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is above average at 31.41x. The 36-month beta value for ALGM is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALGM is $55.33, which is $16.85 above than the current price. The public float for ALGM is 91.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on August 31, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 38.65, however, the company has experienced a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

ALGM Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.38. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 28.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from MARTIN JOSEPH R, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $38.73 back on Aug 23. After this action, MARTIN JOSEPH R now owns 22,374 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $658,376 using the latest closing price.

Nargolwala Vineet A, the President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $38.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Nargolwala Vineet A is holding 301,161 shares at $193,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.10. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.