Allego N.V. (ALLG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) has plunged by -4.71 when compared to previous closing price of 1.70, but the company has seen a -26.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it at least one hundred times: A charging infrastructure is essential to the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Not surprisingly, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is a key player in this space.

Is It Worth Investing in Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALLG is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALLG is $6.25, which is $7.88 above the current price. The public float for ALLG is 226.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLG on August 31, 2023 was 99.23K shares.

ALLG’s Market Performance

The stock of Allego N.V. (ALLG) has seen a -26.36% decrease in the past week, with a -39.55% drop in the past month, and a -23.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for ALLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.32% for ALLG stock, with a simple moving average of -44.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALLG Trading at -36.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares sank -35.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLG fell by -26.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2795. In addition, Allego N.V. saw -48.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-231.35 for the present operating margin

+0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allego N.V. stands at -227.62. The total capital return value is set at -115.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.94. Equity return is now at value -357.40, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Allego N.V. (ALLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,185.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.22. Total debt to assets is 73.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,158.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allego N.V. (ALLG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.