Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 18.42 in relation to its previous close of 0.47. However, the company has experienced a 15.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 2.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKAN on August 31, 2023 was 184.58K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN’s stock has seen a 15.58% increase for the week, with a -8.90% drop in the past month and a -24.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.10% for Akanda Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for AKAN’s stock, with a -58.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.18%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5237. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -62.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -314.37. The total capital return value is set at -112.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.97.

Based on Akanda Corp. (AKAN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.66. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.