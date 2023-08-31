AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is above average at 8.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is $156.00, which is $26.59 above the current market price. The public float for AGCO is 62.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGCO on August 31, 2023 was 563.99K shares.

AGCO) stock’s latest price update

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.86 in comparison to its previous close of 125.32, however, the company has experienced a 7.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AGCOIR–AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The conference will include a fireside chat with Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 8:15.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO’s stock has risen by 7.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.32% and a quarterly rise of 16.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for AGCO Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for AGCO’s stock, with a 2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $135 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGCO Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.00. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi, who sale 744 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Feb 23. After this action, Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi now owns 26,867 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $104,688 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corporation, sale 1,623 shares at $138.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 782 shares at $225,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+23.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 24.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corporation (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 16.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.