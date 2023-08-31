Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) has dropped by -7.15 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Vasilis Gregoriou – Chairman and CEO Kevin Brackman – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, everyone. I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADN is -0.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADN is $0.60, which is $7.1 above the current price. The public float for ADN is 44.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADN on August 31, 2023 was 622.67K shares.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN’s stock has seen a -3.62% decrease for the week, with a -32.35% drop in the past month and a -37.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.51% for ADN’s stock, with a -56.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ADN Trading at -24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -31.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6508. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -69.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -948.54. The total capital return value is set at -48.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.83. Equity return is now at value -139.40, with -102.70 for asset returns.

Based on Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN), the company’s capital structure generated 18.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.85. Total debt to assets is 13.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.