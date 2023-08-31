Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) by analysts is $29.75, which is $25.3 above the current market price. The public float for ATNM is 26.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.99% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ATNM was 210.36K shares.

ATNM stock's latest price update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.69 in relation to its previous close of 6.40. However, the company has experienced a 1.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-02-24 that Actinium has lofty ambitions to change the landscape of leukemia treatment. But ATNM stock cratered this week on final-phase test results.

ATNM’s Market Performance

ATNM’s stock has risen by 1.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.57% and a quarterly drop of -26.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for ATNM’s stock, with a -33.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATNM Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNM rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -42.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3677.85 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3550.22. The total capital return value is set at -47.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.47. Equity return is now at value -74.70, with -42.90 for asset returns.

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.74. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,467.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.