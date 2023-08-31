A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has seen a -6.58% decrease in the past week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month, and a 23.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.09% for AZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for AZ stock, with a simple moving average of 33.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZ is 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZ is $18.00, The public float for AZ is 22.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZ on August 31, 2023 was 160.06K shares.

AZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) has surged by 7.08 when compared to previous closing price of 2.12, but the company has seen a -6.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AZ Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZ fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. saw 78.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.61 for the present operating margin

+15.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. stands at -196.20. The total capital return value is set at -194.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -200.81. Equity return is now at value -393.10, with -168.80 for asset returns.

Based on A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ), the company’s capital structure generated 49.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.22. Total debt to assets is 20.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.