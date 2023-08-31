Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $4.85, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 116.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.10% of that float. On August 31, 2023, EGHT’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 3.13. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that 8×8 (EGHT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.14% and a quarterly drop of -23.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.68% for 8×8 Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.58% for EGHT’s stock, with a -26.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at -22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -32.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Middleton Hunter, who sale 415 shares at the price of $3.47 back on Aug 16. After this action, Middleton Hunter now owns 456,449 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $1,440 using the latest closing price.

Kraus Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 404 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kraus Kevin is holding 337,498 shares at $1,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -9.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 569.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.06. Total debt to assets is 67.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.