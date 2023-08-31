1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.38 in relation to previous closing price of 7.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-25 that 1-800-Flowers Could Surpass Modest FQ3 Expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is $15.00, which is $8.02 above the current market price. The public float for FLWS is 25.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLWS on August 31, 2023 was 416.13K shares.

FLWS’s Market Performance

FLWS stock saw a decrease of -6.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.05% for FLWS’s stock, with a -23.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLWS Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -16.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. saw -26.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from HARTNETT THOMAS G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Sep 16. After this action, HARTNETT THOMAS G now owns 245,266 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., valued at $153,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.93 for the present operating margin

+35.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS), the company’s capital structure generated 58.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.99. Total debt to assets is 25.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 98.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.