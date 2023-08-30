Wipro Limited (WIT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

The public float for WIT is 5.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WIT on August 30, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.50relation to previous closing price of 4.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC International TV reported 2023-07-14 that Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer of Wipro, says it’s a big investment but “that number can only go up and not come down.”

WIT’s Market Performance

Wipro Limited (WIT) has experienced a -2.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.71% rise in the past month, and a 1.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for WIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.00% for WIT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.16% for the last 200 days.

WIT Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wipro Limited (WIT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.