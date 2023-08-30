What Recent Market Trends Mean for VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) Stock

In the past week, EGY stock has gone down by -14.60%, with a monthly decline of -12.51% and a quarterly surge of 1.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for VAALCO Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.96% for EGY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is 6.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGY is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is $8.12, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 103.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On August 30, 2023, EGY’s average trading volume was 999.89K shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.25 in relation to its previous close of 4.68. However, the company has experienced a -14.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Vaalco Energy, Inc. reported strong production and revenue growth in Q2 2023, driven by the acquisition of TransGlobe. Vaalco Energy’s diversified portfolio and improved business model make it a less risky investment, but it remains highly correlated with oil and gas prices. Vaalco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for a dividend yield of 5.6%.

EGY Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Bain Ronald Y, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.95 back on May 25. After this action, Bain Ronald Y now owns 26,244 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $19,750 using the latest closing price.

Stubbs Catherine L, the Director of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 6,693 shares at $3.73 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Stubbs Catherine L is holding 108,107 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +14.50. The total capital return value is set at 50.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89.

Based on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.04. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.