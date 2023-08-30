What Recent Market Trends Mean for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) Stock

In the past week, ARQT stock has gone up by 16.53%, with a monthly decline of -19.89% and a quarterly surge of 11.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.81% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for ARQT stock, with a simple moving average of -31.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARQT is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is $41.88, which is $33.14 above the current market price. The public float for ARQT is 59.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.86% of that float. On August 30, 2023, ARQT’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.98 in relation to its previous close of 8.02. However, the company has experienced a 16.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.22. This compares to loss of $1.31 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARQT Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +16.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.64. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -40.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Burnett Patrick, who sale 1,605 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Aug 21. After this action, Burnett Patrick now owns 58,357 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $11,302 using the latest closing price.

Matsuda Masaru, the See Remark of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 1,830 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Matsuda Masaru is holding 42,146 shares at $14,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22. Equity return is now at value -188.90, with -79.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.