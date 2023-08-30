Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, VRA stock has gone up by 11.35%, with a monthly gain of 10.38% and a quarterly surge of 60.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Vera Bradley Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.29% for VRA’s stock, with a 36.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) is $8.50, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for VRA is 21.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRA on August 30, 2023 was 288.95K shares.

VRA) stock’s latest price update

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA)’s stock price has increased by 10.86 compared to its previous closing price of 6.86. However, the company has seen a 11.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-30 that Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock started Wednesday on the front-foot after reporting a return to profit and what it described as a “meaningful year-over-year improvement in second quarter earnings”, supported by better margins. At US$128.2 million revenue for the quarter represent only a modest $130.4 million year-on-year reduction, whilst net income was reported at $9.3 million or 30 cents per share, improving from a $29.8 million loss and negative 95 cents per share in the same period last year.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRA stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for VRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRA in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on June 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VRA Trading at 16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRA rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Vera Bradley Inc. saw 67.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.88 for the present operating margin

+47.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vera Bradley Inc. stands at -11.95. The total capital return value is set at -6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.27. Equity return is now at value -21.80, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.30. Total debt to assets is 21.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.