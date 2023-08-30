Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Nuburu Inc.’s (BURU) Stock

In the past week, BURU stock has gone down by -16.30%, with a monthly decline of -39.81% and a quarterly plunge of -45.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.15% for Nuburu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.05% for BURU stock, with a simple moving average of -90.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 16.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BURU was 2.05M shares.

BURU) stock’s latest price update

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU)'s stock price has plunge by -3.46% in relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BURU Trading at -34.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -34.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5250. In addition, Nuburu Inc. saw -95.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURU starting from Seldin David, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 11. After this action, Seldin David now owns 6,378 shares of Nuburu Inc., valued at $1,664 using the latest closing price.

Seldin David, the 10% Owner of Nuburu Inc., sale 586,129 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Seldin David is holding 6,380 shares at $434,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.