Understanding the 4.03% Volatility Levels of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has gone down by -4.73% for the week, with a -1.74% drop in the past month and a 22.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.03% for ATAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.44% for ATAT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is above average at 68.47x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATAT is $216.02, which is $8.51 above than the current price. The public float for ATAT is 106.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of ATAT on August 30, 2023 was 534.96K shares.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 19.78. However, the company has seen a -4.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023, before the U.S. markets open.

ATAT Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT fell by -4.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.62. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.