Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is above average at 39.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is $60.03, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 246.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRMB on August 30, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.84 in comparison to its previous close of 53.26, however, the company has experienced a 4.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-27 that Trimble’s connect and scale strategy promises to revolutionize how customers use its technology. PTC is a critical player in the digitization of manufacturing.

TRMB’s Market Performance

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has seen a 4.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.82% gain in the past month and a 14.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for TRMB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for TRMB’s stock, with a 3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRMB Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.07. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Large Peter, who sale 1,020 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Aug 22. After this action, Large Peter now owns 2,076 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $54,060 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 212,356 shares at $165,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.