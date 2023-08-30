Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCN is $10.18, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 264.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for TCN on August 30, 2023 was 768.51K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 8.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Warren Buffett recently loaded up on home builder stocks. We look at why Buffett is likely bullish on the sector as well as the general outlook for the housing sector. We also share our top pick.

TCN’s Market Performance

TCN’s stock has risen by 2.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly rise of 5.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Tricon Residential Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for TCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

TCN Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc. saw 10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.97 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc. stands at +95.79. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN), the company’s capital structure generated 152.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 46.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.