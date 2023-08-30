Toro Corp. (TORO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.90x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TORO is 9.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. On August 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TORO was 169.37K shares.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.68 compared to its previous closing price of 5.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-05 that How to trade penny stocks during a stock market crash The post 7 Strategies for Trading Penny Stocks During a Stock Market Crash appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

TORO’s Market Performance

TORO’s stock has risen by 0.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.57% and a quarterly rise of 63.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.55% for Toro Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.46% for TORO’s stock, with a 36.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TORO Trading at 13.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO rose by +0.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Toro Corp. saw -53.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Corp. stands at +44.62. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.25. Equity return is now at value 72.00, with 65.20 for asset returns.

Based on Toro Corp. (TORO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toro Corp. (TORO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.