The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) has gone up by 19.51% for the week, with a -17.44% drop in the past month and a 12.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.74% for OLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for OLB’s stock, with a -20.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLB is $3.00, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for OLB is 8.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for OLB on August 30, 2023 was 543.90K shares.

OLB) stock’s latest price update

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.68 in comparison to its previous close of 0.64, however, the company has experienced a 19.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-04-19 that Fintech Company Management to Highlight Continued Revenue Growth, Acquisition Strategy and Planned Spinoff of Bitcoin Mining Subsidiary NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, April 19 from 2:20-2:50 PM. Ronny Yakov Chairman & CEO of OLB Group and Patrick Smith, Vice President of OLB Group will be providing an overview of the Company’s e-commerce merchant services, planned spinoff of DMint, OLB Group’s wholly-owned Bitcoin mining subsidiary, and acquisition strategy in the Fintech sector.

OLB Trading at -15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.15%, as shares sank -19.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLB rose by +19.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7019. In addition, The OLB Group Inc. saw -13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLB starting from YAKOV RONNY, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Feb 21. After this action, YAKOV RONNY now owns 4,603,174 shares of The OLB Group Inc., valued at $101 using the latest closing price.

YAKOV RONNY, the Chairman and CEO of The OLB Group Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that YAKOV RONNY is holding 4,603,074 shares at $1,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.90 for the present operating margin

-8.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for The OLB Group Inc. stands at -25.64. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.09.

Based on The OLB Group Inc. (OLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.34. Total debt to assets is 2.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.