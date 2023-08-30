The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s (PT) Stock

In the past week, PT stock has gone up by 0.85%, with a monthly decline of -2.46% and a quarterly surge of 34.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.75% for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for PT’s stock, with a 51.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PT is at 0.37.

The public float for PT is 5.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for PT on August 30, 2023 was 102.80K shares.

PT) stock’s latest price update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.80 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-10 that Penny stocks are on the move today with some of the top companies in the space seeing major movement alongside heavy trading of their shares. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why PT, TLSA, AGRI and HTCR Are Up Thursday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

PT Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +215.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1930. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw 192.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Equity return is now at value 67.90, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.